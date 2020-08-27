The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi, has urged members of the party not to underrate the chances of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) in the December general election.



He said the NDC was capable of using every means to recapture power.



Mr. Baafi gave the caution when the Eastern Regional First Vice-Chairman of the NPP, Alhaji Umar Baba Bodinga, inaugurated the constituency’s campaign team in Koforidua last Tuesday.



He, therefore, urged the constituency campaign team to work very hard and reach out to the electorate especially first-time voters to win more votes for the party at the polls.



Campaign team



Under the Chairmanship of Mr. Baafi, other members of the campaign team include the incumbent MP, Dr. Mark Assibey Yeboah; the Municipal Chief Executive for New Juaben South, Mr. Isaac Appaw-Gyasi; the party’s constituency chairman, Mr. Kwame Boamah Dwira; a former MP for the area, Mr. Yaw Barima; the constituency Organiser, Alhaji Hassan Abubakari, and the constituency secretary, Mr. Isaac Adjabeng, among other party members.



Work together



Addressing the party faithful, Mr. Baafi stated that the party had projected to garner 70, 000 votes in the constituency and urged the team members to work together and maintain the unity of the party.



Mr. Baafi indicated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the campaign team would not be organising large rallies but would be visiting voters in churches, mosques, market places, offices, rooms and workplaces to canvass for votes.



Zongo communities



The Eastern Regional First Vice-Chairman of the NPP, Alhaji Umar Bodinga, urged the campaign team to explain government policies and programmes to the electorate to convince them to vote for the party.



A former Eastern Regional Minister and advisor to the campaign team, Mr. Yaw Barima, said he was confident that the NPP would emerge victorious in the upcoming elections.



He appealed to the campaign team to continue to work hard to ensure that the good works of the government were propagated and accepted by the electorate.



