Talking about sex has been a challenge for Christians, especially those who are public figures.

It is deemed a sacrilege for a Christian to openly express his or her sexual pleasures. But over the years, the status quo has changed.

Many pastors are even leading the way by discussing sex even during their sermons.

Based on this backdrop, popular gospel musician, Selina Boateng sees nothing wrong in revealing her favourite sex position.

She bemoaned how people put them on high moral grounds when in fact they are humans and are also fallible.

The musician, who is married to a pastor, on Accra-based Okay FM, said missionary is her favourite sex position.

She, however, added that they explore other positions to spice up their sex life.

She added that, the only sexual act which God frowns upon is sodomy.