Ghanaian gospel musician, Selina Boateng has shared a heartwarming story of how she met her husband, Isaac Berchie, and her mother’s role in their union.

Selina revealed that, her path to meeting her husband was arranged by her mother who had a close relationship with her now husband.

In an interview on the Delay Show, she revealed that her husband, who happens to be a Church of Pentecost elder had visited her mother, a Deaconess, in her home.

While they were discussing issues relating to the church, she coincidentally paid her mother a visit, and they were officially introduced to each other.

What started as a casual meeting blossomed into a courtship that continued for years before they eventually tied the knot in 2019.

Selina, who was over 30-year- old at the time, relocated from Kumasi to Spintex in Accra after their marriage.

She described her husband as a man of calm demeanor and deeply prayerful, adding that he is the perfect partner for her.

The gospel musician also said her husband is an exporter and financially sound.

However, their marital journey wasn’t without its share of trials as they had two miscarriages before welcoming their son.

She shared the pain of losing pregnancies just two months into the first year and another after four months in the second year.

Nonetheless, Selina Boateng said their marriage is blossoming and they are happier than ever.