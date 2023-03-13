Gospel songstress Selina Boateng has said she is unperturbed by the mockery she is facing following her fall at the just-ended Celestial Praiz organized by her colleague, Celestine Donkor.

While Piesie Esther was ministering before the august crowd, Selina who said she was moved by the Holy Spirit found herself before the stage to exhibit her dancing prowess.

She danced, jumped and displayed for God but one wrong move saw her land on the floor with a great thud.

Footages that were taken of her great fall immediately found their way into circulation, as many wondered what could have gone wrong.

Selina explained to Adom TV during an interview that she was under the anointing and was particularly excited to approach the throne of God.

According to her, she does not feel embarrassed about the situation though her husband was worried it would be attached to her brand.

She also debunked rumours she suffered fractures and was rushed to the hospital.

She quoted Psalm 140:4 for her mockers which is a plea to the Lord to “Keep me safe, LORD, from the hands of the wicked; protect me from the violent, who devise ways to trip my feet”.

Watch the video below for more:

ALSO