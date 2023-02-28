Her journey to stardom is quite a lengthy one. While many had a one-time shot to fame, gospel musician Selina Boateng had to rise through the ranks.

She worked behind the scenes for many artistes including legendary Highlife guru, Daddy Lumba, she revealed for the first time in an interview on DL FM.

Selina owned the magical voice in the background of Daddy Lumba’s gospel song, Eye N’adom and other bangers.

According to her, Daddy Lumba wanted to produce her craft, but she was already under the guidance of Big Ben Music Production, hence declined the offer.

She revealed on mutual basis, another backing vocalist was employed to sing her parts in all his songs.

“He wanted us to release that song [Eye N’adom] and also produce me, but at that time I had already signed with Big Ben. But everything that happens is good, maybe God used it as a platform to elevate my replacement.”

However, she remembers her experience working for Daddy Lumba was a nice one. Selina Boateng said working on the songs was not stressful since the legend is very coordinated.

