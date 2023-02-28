African Giant Burna Boy has rubbished all claims he is in bed with any political party and they are the pockets behind his lavish lifestyle.

The accusation is born out of his silence prior to and during the ongoing general election that has brought the country to a standstill.

Many celebrities have publicly announced their affiliations and advocated for a better Nigeria, but Burna Boy remains indifferent.

This, he said in a rant on social media, is because he has no faith in any political party or governance, but Nigerians believe there is more to his claims.

They have accused the once vocal artiste of being tight-lipped so as not to lose favour in the eyes of his paymasters.

In reaction, he clarified that he has never made money from any Nigerian government in the past or present, neither has he taken any house or land as speculated.

Burna Boy added that he has never been appointed into any public office and he never intends to be.

For his funds, he clarified that they come from his craft.

He further asked those on his case to cut him some slack and “get out” because he does not owe anybody any vote.