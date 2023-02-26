While Nigerians are risking their lives to decide on the desired president and executives for the next four years, their top artiste, Wizkid is in Ghana for unrelated matters.

Real name Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, the Yoruba descent ditched their general election which came off on Saturday, February 25, to mourn with Ghanaian producer, Killbeatz.

Being a prominent figure in modern-day Nigeria, hopes were that he will be a voice to the voiceless Nigerians and advocate for a free, fair and peaceful election, but that was not to be.

Wizkid was spotted in Tema, in the company of his friends R2Bees and King Promise as well as other crop of artistes including Darko Vibes, Efya, and others.

Not only did he commiserate with his grieving colleague, Wizkid partook in the ‘jama’ session and he took centre stage in controlling affairs of the gong.

Killbeatz is the CEO of Legacy Life Entertainment and doubles as the manager of artiste King Promise.

Watch video below: