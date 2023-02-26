An aspiring Juaboso Parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has provided scholarships to brilliant but needy BECE graduates in the Juaboso District of the Western North Region.

Dr Alex Ampaabeng, who doubles as the Fiscal and Policy Analyst at Oxfam Ghana, provided the scholarships to 12 constituents at Sehwi Benchema, 290 at Nkatieso and other communities in the Juaboso District of the Western North Region.

At a ceremony to launch the scholarship scheme and presentation of some packages worth GH¢30,000.00 to the initial 12 beneficiaries, Dr Alex Ampaabeng said despite the introduction of the Free Senior High School by the government, some parents still find it difficult to enroll their wards to the senior high schools.

But he aims at bridging that gap and providing some support to the students in the area.

Speaking to the media, he said this initiative will help to improve the level of education and provision of equal education to every citizen in the country.

Dr Ampaabeng also appealed to the general public to support the brilliant but needy students in the Juaboso District of the Western North Region.

Meanwhile, some parents of the beneficial students thanked Dr Ampaabeng for the scholarship.