

Fifty-one students in the Atwima Mponua Constituency of Ashanti Region have received over GHc 92,000 in scholarships from Member of Parliament (MP), Isaac Kwame Asiamah.



It forms part of the legislator’s initiative to improve the standard of living of constituents through education.

The beneficiaries included newly admitted and continuing students at the secondary and tertiary levels of education.



In a ceremony to present the cheques, Mr Asiamah acknowledged the difficulties of some parents face to cater for the educational needs of their wards, hence the initiative.

“As we do every year, today we have met here to support some tertiary students with their fees and needs. Over the past year, I supported more students because the students in need in the constituency are many,” he said.



The former Minister for Youth and Sports assured of his commitment to improving the standard of education in his constituency. He appealed to the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity given them.





One of the beneficiaries, Edmund Owusu Bempah, speaking to Adom News expressed his gratitude to the lawmaker.



“This is not the first time I have received his support. It has helped me in my education and I am very grateful,” he said.

ALSO READ: