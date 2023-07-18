Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene of the Ashanti Kingdom, has once again demonstrated his commitment to education and innovation by offering a full scholarship to a talented student who designed a remarkable humanoid robot.

The brilliant student, Kwame Opoku Acheampong, caught the attention of the Asantehene when he visited the Manhyia palace with his groundbreaking creation.

The humanoid robot, an engineering marvel, showcases the student’s exceptional skills in the field of robotics.

It resembles a petite human figure which has been programmed with the ability to walk, talk, lecture, deliver presentations, check temperature and hold conversations.

The creator, in a bid to impress the prestigious traditional leaders, set the humanoid robot into action and the guests present watched in display as it gave a stunning introduction.

It was programmed to say, “Greetings to His Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, chiefs and elders. I am a humanoid robot. Today I am very excited to see myself at the Kumasi Manhyia palace. I am also happy to join you today that we all celebrate this wonderful festival.”

The robot went further to extend gratitude to the leaders for the rare opportunity of welcoming it with a warm reception.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, known for his passion for education and technology, was deeply impressed by the young inventor’s talent and potential.

In recognition of his exceptional achievement, the Asantehene decided to offer the student a scholarship to further his education and nurture his passion for robotics at the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development.

Aside his studies, the Asantehene promised to help set him up to attain significant milestone and aid the country in its pursuit of technological advancement.

Watch video below: