Bright Senyo Gadzo, the promising student and contestant of Keta Senior High School during the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has secured a full scholarship to study at a University in the United States of America (USA).

Senyo is set to pursue Electrical Engineering at the prestigious California Institute of Technology (Caltech).

He secured the scholarship valued at $370,076 kind courtesy Ckodon Foundation, an NGO run by Selorm Promise Abedu, a Biomedical Engineering alumnus from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

After the four-year Bachelor’s degree programme, Senyo aspires to return to Ghana to contribute expertise to the nation’s power sector and extend support to financially challenged young minds navigating the application process for higher education.

In an acceptance statement, he said his admission which was marked by setbacks is a testament to resilience triumphing over adversity.

“It celebrates the power of dreams, nurtured by hard work and seasoned with unwavering faith. To all who dare to believe, let this journey resound as a call to action. Through unity, dreams, and destiny, we wield the tools to shape the world,” he said.

Senyo extended his heartfelt gratitude to God for the gift of life and acknowledged the unwavering support of Master Selorm Abedu and the entire Ckodon family.

He also expressed profound appreciation to his parents for their enduring encouragement and guidance throughout his educational journey.