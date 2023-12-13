Former Ghana coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has called on Ghanaians to support Chris Hughton ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Hughton, who is on a 21-month contract has come under pressure after the Black Stars’ first two games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The former Premier League boss recorded a win and a draw against Madagascar and Comoros respectively.

The uncertainty around Hughton continues due to the shaky performance of the team but Akonnor believes the Irish trainer needs time to get the team performing at the AFCON.

“I know what he is going through. It’s a difficult time. Sometimes, you can get confused especially when the whole nation comes at you,” the former Asante Kotoko coach told Joy Sports.

“We need to be calm. There is a need for calmness to prepare well, get focused and have a strategy as to how we can go into this tournament. It’s a big deal for us as a football nation but we need to calm down and allow him to prepare the team adequately so we can go to this tournament and do well,” he added.

Chris Hughton came under massive pressure after losing to Mexico and USA in the October international friendly games.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars are set to face record champions Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde in the group stage.

The 2023 AFCON will kick off on January 13 and conclude on February 11, 2024.

