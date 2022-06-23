Nigerian superstar Davido has extended his benevolent hand to a brilliant Ghanaian student who dropped out of school due to lack of funds.

Morro Suleyman, a past student of Sunyani Senior High School, was forced to bring his education to an end despite scoring As in his WASSCE.

He emerged the best graduation student of the 2021 batch but has since been home with no concrete plans of furthering his education.

After his plight came into the limelight through an appeal for fund post, musician Davido launched a search for Suleyman.

In a latest development, the billionaire’s son noted he has contacted the brilliant yet needy student and he has awarded him a full university scholorship.

Davido has secured admission for Suleyman in his family’s Adeleke University for four to five years.

The offer covers his fees, accommodation and allowance until completion.