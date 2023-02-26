Afrobeat and Hiplife artiste KiDi appears to have had a troubled childhood.

His defiant behaviour led him into many troubles at school and at home.

According to KiDi, he was once reported to his father for eating his teacher’s food without permission.

Speaking on The Doreen Avio Show, which airs on Joy Prime, the musician said his father, who had had enough of his troubles, ordered for him to be stripped and sent out of the house.

KiDi was forced to change his ways in order to avoid his father’s wrath.

“My dad called my big sister. He was like, ‘strip him naked; everything. No supporter, nothing, and then, when you’re done, put on his church shoes.So picture this: a young kid, naked, wearing only church shoes.

“My dad said, ‘since you want to act all grown up, leave my house and go and live in your own house.’ I’m still naked and wearing my church shoes. I started crying and walking out, and he called me back, and things have never been the same, so I feel like that punishment stuck with me more than any beating I have ever received,” he said.

The singer-songwriter also stressed that he was really stubborn while growing.

It was the threat by his father to drive him out of the house that made him rethink.

He indicated that he was beaten on several occasions as a form of correction, but that did not help in reforming him.

He jokingly said that but for the beatings, he would have turned into a professional footballer, playing for the Black Stars and probably for his childhood dream team, Arsenal.

Despite his recalcitrant behaviour, the Lynx Entertainment signee added that he was a highly driven individual who participated in quite a number of extracurricular activities such as sports, entertainment, and art while in school.

These engagements have shaped him into the music star he is today.