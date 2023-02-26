UG floors KNUST to win national rounds of JESSUP Moot Court competition

University of Ghana has emerged triumphant in the just ended National Rounds of the JESSUP International Moot Court Competition.

The UG School of Law (UGSoL) team defeated their counterparts from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Saturday to emerge two-time consecutive champions.

University of Ghana—represented by Kabu Nartey, a final year student and Emmanuel Akpabli, a third year student, defeated Lancaster University and University of Cape Coast earlier in the preliminary rounds.

The winners, Kabu Nartey and Emmanuel Akpabli

The victors have earned a spot at the international rounds of the tournament.

The winning team in a jubilant mood

They will represent Ghana at the 2023 Championship to be held in Washington DC, USA in April.

Meanwhile, Mr Kabu Nartey, a one-time Student Journalist of the Year awardee of the Ghana Journalists Association, was also adjudged the best oralist.