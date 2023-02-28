Asante Kotoko legend, Jordan Opoku, has taken a swipe at the current playing body following their elimination in the MTN FA Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered a 1-0 defeat against Aduana Stars on Sunday at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in the Round of 16 games.

Following the defeat, Opoku called on the playing body to show some eagerness and seriousness on the pitch.

Jordan Opoku

“Kotoko players must begin to be serious. The players of Kotoko must show seriousness if they want to achieve anything at Kotoko and not necessarily wait for the coach’s instructions,” he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“Yes, the coach will do his work but the job lies with the players. If not, we will always continue to apportion blame on this and that. The current players at Kotoko do not want to learn, if you don’t do that, there’s no way the results will change.”

Jordan Opoku also advised the players to work hard and improve their performance because the notion that someone is against Asante Kotoko will not help them.

“The players must disabuse their minds about the fact that somebody or some people are against them and start to be serious with their training.”

Asante Kotoko will return to action on Wednesday when they host Bechem United in the Matchday 19 games in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.