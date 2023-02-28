Chelsea defender Thiago Silva suffered knee ligament damage during Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Tottenham.

The club have not said how long the 38-year-old Brazil captain is likely to be out following his scan on Monday.

“Silva will now work closely with the club’s medical department during his rehabilitation to return to action as soon as possible,” said Chelsea.

Silva will miss next week’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Dortmund, which they trail 1-0.

The Champions League is the Blues’ last chance of silverware this season.

He will also be absent as Graham Potter’s struggling side look to improve their dismal league form, including Saturday’s home Premier League game against Leeds United (15:00 GMT).

Chelsea are 14 points from the top four and have only won twice in their past 15 games in all competitions.

Silva signed a one-year contract extension this month, which will keep him at Chelsea until the summer 2024.