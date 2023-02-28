Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson are a family of three!

The Emmy Award winner, 29, announced the birth of their first child, a baby boy they named Leodis “Leo” Andrellton on Monday.

KEKE PALMER/INSTAGRAM

The mom of 48 hours excitedly shared some of their first family photos together on Instagram after welcoming their newborn son.

“Hey Son!!!!” Palmer wrote, adding: “Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.”

KEKE PALMER/INSTAGRAM

In the first slide, she shared a snap of what the couple looks like after “only 48hrs of being parents!” In the next slide, she shared a video of herself singing “Someone” by El Debarge to Jackson in the car after he included the track in some playlists for her when they started dating.

“We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God!” Palmer wrote.

KEKE PALMER/INSTAGRAM

Palmer also shared some photos of their family of three in the hospital after welcoming baby Leo, including close-ups of their little one’s face.

“‘I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world.’ Hahaha,” she wrote, adding, “I’m just playing, my baby face is on this slide … And this slide.”

The Nope star first revealed her pregnancy in December as she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, announcing that she’s expecting her first baby with Jackson, a fitness instructor and former college football player.

“There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” Palmer exclaimed during her opening monologue, unbuttoning her long jacket to reveal her baby bump.

The Hustlers actress has mainly kept details of her relationship with Jackson under wraps. When appearing on The Tamron Hall Show last November, she opened up about becoming “Instagram official” with Jackson, though the photos with her boyfriend are no longer on her page.

“It became more difficult to hide,” she said of choosing to post photos with Jackson at the time. “We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I’m not gonna hide something that makes me happy.”