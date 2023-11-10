Award winning American actress, Keke Palmer has reportedly filed a restraining order against her ex boyfriend, Darius Jackson.

The 30 year old in the order filed on Thursday November 9, in Los Angeles is accusing Darius of abuse and is requesting sole custody of their 8-month-old son, Leodis.

According to the court documents reviewed by PEOPLE, Keke alleges that the father of her child has been physically abusive on multiple occasions over their two-year relationship.

“Darius trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me — lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police.

“Many instances of physical violence, including striking and grabbing me around the neck, descriptions of Darius destroying my personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting my in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse.” she alleges

Miss Palmer added that the incident was “captured by my home security camera, which will be played for the Court at the time of the hearing.”

She also recounts instances of emotional abuse.

“The abuse during our relationship was not just physical, but emotional and manipulative,” the filing for the restraining order reads. “Darius would ‘love bomb’ me and make me feel like I was the most important woman in the world, only to get extremely distant and cold over a perceived insult to him. If we were at a party or event, and I spoke with one person too long or looked at someone a “certain way”, he would storm off in a rage – telling me I was ‘slut’ and a ‘whore,’ accuse me of cheating on him, and that I did not love him. Darius had a way of gaslighting me to make me feel like I was doing something wrong even though I wasn’t.” Keke mentioned.

Keke stated that her relationship with Darius ended in October “primarily due to the physical and emotional abuse he inflicted” on her.