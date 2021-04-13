A rabbit proclaimed the biggest in the world has been stolen from its home in Worcestershire, police have said.

West Mercia police believe the 129cm-long continental giant rabbit, named Darius, was taken from its enclosure in the garden of the property in Stoulton overnight on Saturday.

The rabbit was awarded a Guinness World Record in 2010 for being the biggest of its kind.

His owner, Annette Edwards, has offered a £1,000 reward for his return, saying it was a “very sad day”.

Annette Edwards, standing in a field and smiling while holding her ridiculously enormous rabbit

Edwards appealed on Twitter to those who took Darius to “please bring him back”, saying he was too old to breed now.

A West Mercia police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information following the theft of an award-winning rabbit from its home in Stoulton, Worcestershire.

“It is believed the continental giant rabbit was stolen from its enclosure in the garden of the property of its owners overnight on Saturday 10 April to 11 April.”