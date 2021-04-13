Yaw Osafo-Maafo has been appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo as Senior Presidential Advisor.

The former Senior Minister had his portfolio scrapped in the President’s new government during the selection of Minister-nominees for his second term of office.

Mr Osafo-Maafo announced this appointment during a meeting at Birim Central Municipal Assembly at Akyem Oda.

According to him, the appointment letter for the position came to his notice a week ago.

Initially, he was not shortlisted in the ministerial nomination presented before Parliament by President Akufo-Addo after a section of the public questioned his office as Senior Minister.

In the latest development, Mr Osafo-Marfo has once again received the clarion call to serve his nation despite informing the President of his decision to retire and stay in the background in the second term of President Akufo-Addo.

Under his office as Senior Minister, the National Public Sector Reform Strategy, expected to play out from 2018 to 2023, was initiated.

He also served the Akyem Oda constituency from 1997 to 2009 after winning three consecutive Parliamentary elections.