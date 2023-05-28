The Special Adviser to the President, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, has praised former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, for her selfless attribute.

Speaking at the 25th Anniversary Dinner of the National Radiotherapy Oncology & Nuclear Medicine Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Mr Osafo-Maafo who was once her senior at Achimota School said she always stood up for the defenseless.

This attribute, the special adviser said made him fond of little Nana Konadu.

Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings has always defended the underprivileged in society – Yaw Osafo-Maafo pic.twitter.com/kPXQ1KHgkd — Kafui Dey (@KafuiDey) May 27, 2023

“I’ve known Nana for a long time, when I was in Lower Six, she was in Form One and I admire that little girl because she was always defending the underprivileged even at that age.

“At Achimota School, if you punished any junior wrongly and Nana Konadu heard of it she will come and fight for the person that is her nature, always defending the underprivileged. So I am not surprised by the type of fighting she does for this country,” he recounted.

Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings is acknowledged for the establishment of the National Radiotherapy Oncology & Nuclear Medicine Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

It’s been reported that the speech she delivered when she visited Vienna in 1994 is what led to the establishment of the Centre in Ghana.

It was on the back of this that the Center was presenting her with an award as a sign of gratitude.

Mr Maafo said although the Radiotherapy Oncology & Nuclear Medicine Centre has extended to Kumasi and Tamale, the dream is to be present in every region in the country.

“Your speech in 1994 has been recognized by the Center and I think you deserve more than that, so on behalf of the Center, I want to make this presentation to you and to say that we are most grateful.”

After taking the presentation, Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings expressed her gratitude for the acknowledgement, adding that she “was shocked.”

She further added that “If you put something on your mind and your heart to do and to change something or situation, do not look back, stay focused and move systematically towards your goal.”