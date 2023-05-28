The government, through the Ministry of Education, is preparing to replace textbooks with laptops in Senior High Schools across the country.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who announced this, said textbooks and other teaching and learning materials would be installed on the laptops to be used during lessons.

Speaking at the 60th-anniversary celebration of the Hohoe Evangelical Presbyterian Senior High School, Dr Bawumia said the initiative which would be implemented before the end of 2023, is aimed at preparing the students to fit into the global village.

