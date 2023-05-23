Voting in the by-election at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region has started smoothly in some polling stations at 0700 hours.

Some voters as early as 0600 hours had formed long queues waiting for election officials to open polls.

In all, 34,000 voters are expected to cast their ballot which will take place in 75 polling stations.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Ernest Yaw Anim, is the number one on the ballot paper; the National Democratic Congress candidate, Kwasi Amankwa, takes the second spot, while the third and fourth positions are for two independent candidates who bear the same name, Kwaku Duah.

Both NDC and NPP have pledged to play their respective roles in ensuring peace during and after the Kumawu by-election on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

The by-election at Kumawu became necessary following the death of the NPP MP, Philip Basoah.

He died at the age of 53 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.