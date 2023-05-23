Coach Ibrahim Tanko has called up 22 Black Meteors players to begin camping on Tuesday, May 23, at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram ahead of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in June.

The players who are drawn from clubs in the betPawa Premier League and some lower-tier clubs in Ghana are to report at 3 pm on Tuesday.

The Black Meteors are paired with host Morocco, Guinea and Congo in Group A of the competition that serves as qualifiers for the next Olympics in Paris, France.

The U-23 AFCON is scheduled to begin on June 24 in Morocco, with the final match set to take place on July 8.

The Black Meteors will be looking to secure their place at the Olympic Games in Paris, with only the top three teams at the U-23 AFCON guaranteed a spot at the event.

Squad below: