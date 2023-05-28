The family of 22-year-old fisherman, Emmanuel Adams, who lost his life in the Volta Lake, has expressed their anger and frustration towards the fisherman who was with Emmanuel at the time of the incident.

The incident was previously reported by Adom News’ Daniel Tachie.

However, the latest development reveals that the family of Emmanuel Adams is demanding the exhumation of his body.

They claim that they were not informed about his burial and are now insisting that the person responsible for bringing Emmanuel to Yeji should return his remains to them at Akyem Busuvila.

These demands have caused tension between the family and the local authorities at Yeji. The traditional leaders in the area have expressed their disapproval of the family’s request.

During an interview with Daniel Tachie, Samuel Twumasi Odum, a representative of the family from Akyem Busuvila, expressed the family’s sentiments.

He said the person who accompanied Emmanuel to Yeji should take responsibility for returning his body to them.

