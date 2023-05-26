Chief Justice nominee Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has said that there is a process ongoing to review the salaries of Judicial Service staff.

Speaking in Parliament during her vetting on Friday, she explained that this process is one that has always been in place, however, she said that the Judicial Service staff who began a strike following what they said were delays in salary review, believe that the process is too slow.

“There is a structure for the review of salaries on a bi-annual basis and that process started. The staff I think, are of the opinion that it is going too slowly and this is why they are on strike but the process is very much going on.”

She noted that the Judicial Service was in meetings on Thursday ensuring the issues with the salary review and process are completed and staff are given their due.

“It is not a process that is limited to the Judiciary. It starts with proposals from the judiciary, the Judicial Council, the executive, the Ministry of Finance is involved, the Office of the President is also involved and then it gets back to the judiciary. It’s a cycle, as I said it’s ongoing,” Justice Torkornoo said.

This comes after leaders of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana Wednesday afternoon summoned members to an emergency meeting and declared an indefinite strike.

The association stated that ultimatums issued government to address demands for the approval of salary increases and payment of arrears from January 2023, expired on May 19.

JUSAG also complained about the withdrawal of the Cost of Living Allowance in December 2022, amid the economic difficulties in the country, concluding that its members had shown patience enough.

The strike, which began on Thursday, saw court premises empty with no Judicial Service staff on site. Those who had gone to work with no knowledge of the strike returned eventually home.