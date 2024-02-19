The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Northern Regional Serial Callers Association have declared a strike over what it describes as poor welfare and remuneration.

In a statement, the association lamented that regional executives have taken them for granted for a very long time despite several comp

In light of this, they have ceased to communicate for and on behalf of the NPP and the government with immediate effect.

“This development has become necessary following the increasing frustrations of our members as a result of failed promises by our party regional executives for some years now to cater to the socioeconomic welfare of our members,” the statement signed by the secretary, Umar Faruk Sabonjida read in parts.

Members have therefore been asked to comply with the directive as anyone or group of persons who defy this will face sanctions.

ALSO READ:

Below is the full statement: