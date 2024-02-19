The Mahama 2024 Campaign team has denied any knowledge and involvement with a group calling itself “Social Democratic Forum”.

This comes on the back of a statement from the group which indicated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is over-relying on Alan Kyeremanten and his butterfly Movement for political gains in the Ashanti Region.

But a statement signed by aide to the NDC flagbearer, Joyce Bawah Mogtari has said the group is not in any way affiliated to the party.

But the Mahama 2024 Campaign said that they have no affiliation with the

said group, which is unknown to the NDC.

“This non-existent group is yet another creation of the NPP, who are in panic mode due to growing discontent in the Ashanti Region against their misrule, economic mismanagement, corruption, nepotism, and arrogance o

The team added the focus of the NDC and the Mahama 2024 Campaign is to organise and mobilise for the December elections with our message of Building the Ghana we want together.”

Read the full statement below: