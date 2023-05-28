Lionel Messi scored another record-breaking goal as Paris St-Germain won an unprecedented 11th Ligue 1 title with a draw at Strasbourg.

Messi’s strike, a fine finish from Kylian Mbappe’s pass, is his 496th in Europe’s top five leagues – taking him past Cristiano Ronaldo’s mark of 495.

It is his 32nd for PSG and could be his last as he is expected to leave this summer.

Kevin Gameiro bundled in an equaliser but PSG only needed a point.

The full-time celebrations were muted with PSG’s superior goal difference over second-placed Lens meaning they had the title practically secure last week.

The final minutes were played at a slow pace with both sides happy with a point – Strasbourg are safe from relegation now.

Christophe Galtier’s future remains in doubt despite helping PSG win a ninth title in the past 11 years.

He took charge at the start of the season, having led Lille to the 2020-21 title, but their Champions League last-16 exit to Bayern Munich was a major blow.

He said: “This afternoon I watched the last day of the season in the Bundesliga and you can see that it is very difficult to win the league, any league.

“The reigning champions in all European leagues have often had problems this season, so we appreciate what this means.

“It is a title and we must not believe it is normal to win, even if we are Paris Saint-Germain.”

PSG move past Saint-Etienne and Marseille’s previous record of 10 French titles.

Messi’s goal in the title-sealing game ensures his time at PSG will end more positively than expected at the start of May.

The former Barcelona player was suspended for two weeks after travelling to Saudi Arabia without PSG’s permission. The club stepped up security at his home after fans chanted against him – and many did not expect him to play for PSG again after that ban ended.