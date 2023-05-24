Over 1, 500 students of Benkum Senior High School (SHS) have been made to write testimonies over the ongoing sex scandal albatross around the neck of the headmaster, Emmanuel Nyarko.

Following allegations of some teachers in the sexual misconduct in the school, the Eastern Regional and Akwapim North Municipal Directorates are currently offering counselling programmes to the students to help them cope with academic tasks.

The ongoing marathon meeting is to investigate the matter.

