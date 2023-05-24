Benkum Senior High School WASSCE candidates are urging the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the directorate to effectively address a recent scandal that has plagued their school.

The students are concerned that the ongoing situation may adversely impact their WASSCE results and hinder their ability to learn and excel in their exams.

Despite the Directorate’s provision of counselling sessions for the students, the candidates assert that their mental well-being has been greatly disturbed.

Consequently, some students are eager to complete their exams and leave the school as soon as possible.

The previous year’s WASSCE candidates at Benkum SHS also experienced a similar scandal, which caused confusion and instilled fear among the candidates as they prepared for their exams.

Unfortunately, finding a solution to the current problem seems challenging, as some disgruntled teachers have expressed their intention to engage in a prolonged battle with the school’s headmaster, Emmanuel Nyarko.

