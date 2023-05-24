Man, 47 inflicts cutlass wounds on friend over roofing sheet

The Awutu Breku District Police Command has arrested a 47-year-old Nicolas Cudjoe for allegedly inflicting cutlass wounds on his friend.

The victim, Efo Kokuvi, 63, was attacked when Nicolas sneaked into his room on Monday night at Kwashie-Amabo in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

According to sources, a friend of the assailant gave two packets of roofing sheets to Efo, however, Nicolas went to his house for the goods without his knowledge.

Aggravated by Nicolas’s behaviour, Efo confronted his friend which led to a heated argument.

Adom News’ Kofi Adjei reported that later that night, Nicolas Cudjoe sneaked into Efo’s room and inflict cutlass wounds on him.

The victim was, thus, rushed to Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for treatment.

