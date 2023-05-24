Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, Randy Abbey, says the negative reportage by the media has been one of the problems affecting the progress of Ghana football.

According to the president of the Kpando Heart of Lions, the media feeds more on negative reportage and that hugely affects the administration and effective running of Ghana football.

“Negative reportage by the media; one problem affecting Ghana football,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

He also mentioned that plans are underway to beef up Kpando Heart of Lions ahead of their return to the Ghana Premier League “We’ll beef up the team, we’ll improve it; it’s obvious”, he added.

Heart of Lions will play in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League after they emerged as Division One League Champions in Zone 3.

Meanwhile, with three games to end the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season, Medeama lead the league log with 53 points with the matchday 32 games expected to kick off at the various stadia this weekend.

