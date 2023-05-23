Asante Kotoko interim coach, Abdulai Gazale, is confident his side can still emerge as the champions of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

The defending champions returned to winning ways with a 3-1 scoreline against Kotoku Royals on Monday in the final game of matchday 31 at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu.

Following the win, Kotoko have climbed to fourth on the Ghana Premier League table and is just six points behind the team at the top of the league standings.

In his post-match interview, coach Abdulai Gazale said Asante Kotoko targets winning all remaining three matches in the league in hopes that the team at the top will drop points.

“For sure we are in contention for the league title. If we are able to pick the remaining nine points and any of the teams at the top drop points we can still win the league,” the gaffer said.

Up next for Asante Kotoko, the team will take on Karela United in week 32 of the Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.