Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) Head of Player Relations, Yussif Chibsah, is confident a former player will one day be elected as the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

In an interview with Joy Sports, Chibsah, who is a former Asante Kotoko midfielder believes there will be a time where the GFA president will come from within the PFAG.

“There is a possibility [of a former football player leading the GFA] because ex-footballers are still investing and following football. They have the passion for football so we cannot rule out the possibility entirely,” he said.

“As long as ex-footballers are still in football and they have the passion, there could be the possibility that one day one former footballer will pop up to lead the association. But then we also have to know that if you want to become an FA president, there is a procedure that you need to follow.

“Football is a sport governed by rules and regulations. The football house over there has its own constitution and statutes. If any ex-footballer has the ambition to lead, the person might as well start preparing himself as to how to become an FA preside. It requires more than just being a former footballer.”

Stephen Appiah, a former Black Stars captain recently called for ex-footballers to be involved in various levels of football administration in Ghana.

An Executive Member of the GFA hit back at the former Ghana captain for his comments asking that they get the requisite processes before being considered.

The GFA is currently headed by Kurt Okraku, who is seeking a second tenure when his first term expires in October 2023.

READ ALSO