Photos of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Henry Nana Boakye from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have emerged as they fulfill their roles as polling agents during the Kumawu bye-election at the Sekyere L/A polling station.

Despite their political differences, the two prominent politicians were captured with smiles on their faces as they warmly shook hands.

Nana Boakye was dressed in an army green shirt and khaki trousers, while the lawmaker, Ablakwa, opted for a white polo shirt, which he paired with black trousers.

Their presence at the polling station aims to ensure the smooth running of the elections on behalf of their respective parties.

