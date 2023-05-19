National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mustapha Salam, has expressed optimism about his party’s ability to retain the Kumawu seat after the by-election.

Speaking on Asempa FM Ekosiisen show, he indicated that constituents will reward the NPP for their hard work on May 23, 2023.

“Kumawu is NPP’s seat. NDC should have sat home and waited for NPP to battle with the independent candidate because it is a family affair.”

He refuted claims that the roads in the constituency are being constructed because of the by-election.

According to him, the road contract was awarded last year in September and construction started a week before the demise of the incumbent Member of Parliament, Philip Basoah.

He indicated that constituents are pleased about the road construction.

“It is not true that we started working on the roads because of the by-election. Hon Ayew posted on Facebook in September, 2022 that the road has been awarded. Constructions started a week before the unfortunate demise of Hon Philip Basoah,” he said.

