The National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin, has called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, to deploy more policemen to reinforce the entry points of the Kumawu constituency.

According to him, this will help prevent a reoccurrence of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence.

In a Facebook post, he alleged that a container full of ammunition accompanied by two pick-ups was heading from Accra to Kumawu.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show, he mentioned that yesterday his team was able to prevent the container from entering Kumawu.

“The police should strengthen the entry points of Kumawu because we do not want a repeat of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence.

“We’ve been wild awake since yesterday. I told you I left Kumawu at 11:00 pm preventing it from entering or not taking off at all.

“It did not enter Kumawu, whether it took off or not is not our business, our business was to prevent it from entering,” he said.

Mr Yamin indicated that he did make any official complaint to the police because he knew putting the information out to the public won’t work.

The Kumawu by-election is expected to take place on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, with four candidates including two independent candidates contesting for the seat.

