The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has arrested eight shop caretakers for failing to issue the authority’s VAT invoice to customers.



The Compliance Enforcement Unit of GRA embarked on the special enforcement of VAT invoice exercise on 18th May, 2023.



The exercise was to check if companies and business owners are issuing GRA invoice to customers.



Businesses and companies visited were Tasty Treat and Catering Restaurants Co. Ltd, Obsession, LuxiWear, Eco Feature, Parading Doors, ABE Tissues and Mall, Lord of Host Abbey’s Plumbing and TF’s Eatery.



Coordinator for Accra Area Enforcement Unit of the GRA, Joseph Annan, told Adom News’ reporter Kwame Kulenu who was with the team that the above mentioned companies and businesses were issuing their business invoices contrary to that of the GRA.



“All tax paying companies and businesses have been given a VAT Invoice which the business owners should issue to customers when they come to patronise their goods but they are doing otherwise which is against the law,” Mr Annan said.



He added again that some members from the Enforcement and Compliance Unit disguised themselves and went to those shops to buy goods and they noted that wrong invoices were given.



“For now, the eight people picked will be handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service for their statement to be taken after which our legal team will also take the matter up,’’ he stated.



He said VAT invoices have been provided to every registered business and company so they do not understand why they are not issuing them but are rather issuing their own receipts to customers.



He urged customers to demand for VAT receipts from shop owners.



“For now, we are dealing with shop owners but very soon we will descend on customers so they may insist of VAT receipts from businesses and company owners before GRA catches up with them,” he added.