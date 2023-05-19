The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, will today join the National Chairman of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, to visit Sekyere Kumawu constituency to intensify the party’s campaign ahead of the Kumawu by-election on 23rd May 2023.

Already, the National Chairman of the party, Mr Nketia, National Organiser, Joseph Yamin, Dr Frank Amoakohene and other executives are in the constituency campaigning day and night with the intent of snatching the Kumawu Parliamentary seat from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) which has held it since 1992.

Mr Yamin, who spoke in an interview with GHone news ahead of the by-election, expressed confidence that the party has elected a perfect candidate who cuts across all political divides to win the seat for the NDC.

“Our candidate is a local man who is a direct relative of the late Philip Basoa. After campaigning with him in the constituency I’m confident we will win the seat,” he said.

He added: “The NPP’s achievements in the Sekyere Kumawu district in the last 6-7 years is the overnight construction of roads to buy votes in the by-election. They have nothing to show in the district. We were building a district hospital for the district which was about 70% complete, they have abandoned the project. We gave Kumawu potable drinking water for the first time. What can the NPP show in the constituency as government in power for Kumawu?”

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako Boasiako, also known as Wontumi, has for the past seven days relocated to the constituency with his team to campaign in the constituency.

He has been moving from house to house to ensure his party wins the election.

National Chairman of the party, Stephen Ntim, National Organiser, Nana Boakye, Chief of Staff Fremah Opare, Kennedy Agyapong among others are some big wigs of the party who joined the Wontumi-led campaign team in the constituency to campaign for the party.

Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Attah, who inspected overnight road construction work in the constituency also denied constructing roads overnight to canvas for votes ahead of the election.

He explained the road project was influenced by the late Member of Parliament, Mr Basoah.

“We are not constructing Kumawu district roads because of the by-election. It was part of the project we were doing in Kwabere East constituency. It is rather unfortunate that the project started three days after the demise of the MP. We are constructing the project to honor him for his work for the party and his constituency,” the Minister stated.