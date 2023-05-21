The Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2024 general election, John Dramani Mahama, has advised constituents of the Kumawu Constituency in the Ashanti Region to accept every form of inducement from elements of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and vote against them in Tuesday’s by-election.

The former President, who was in the constituency to commiserate with the family of the late MP, Philip Basoah, who was buried on Saturday, May 20, urged the constituents to alter their voting pattern this time around.

“Kumawu constituency, shake yourself a bit in this by-election because they [NPP] have taken you for granted for too long. May the soul of Basoa rest in peace. I see his death as a sacrifice to Kumawu Constituency. If not for his passing, there is no way we will see this heavy earth-lifting machine on Kumawu town roads,” he stated.

Campaigning for the NDC’s parliamentary Candidate, Kwasi Amankwaa, popularly known as Tom Cee at Bodomase near Kumawu, the former President reminded the constituents that their loyalty to the NPP in elections has not brought about any meaningful development.

“The road from here to Drobonso was constructed by the NDC. The road from here to Agogo was also done by the NDC. The water we drink here in Kumawu, it is the NDC that brought it here. When we were distributing hospital projects, we told ourselves that Kumawu people also deserve one, and we brought one here. Unfortunately, when we lost the 2016 election, the NPP government abandoned the project for over six years now. But because of the upcoming election, they are trying to do something there. If they complete it that’s good for you, but if they don’t complete the project, I want to assure you that the next NDC government will complete it for you,” he said to loud cheers from the crowd.

“I am here to introduce to you Tom Cee [Kwasi Amankwaa, NDC’s Parliamentary Candidate for Kumawu], as the man the NDC chose to represent us. I beg of you, change your voting pattern a little. You’ve always voted for the NPP, but every legacy project here and at Bodamase came to you through the NDC.”

The former President accused the NPP of inducing voters in the constituency.

“The NPP is on a door-to-door campaign sharing a cup of ‘Tugyimie’ [Low-quality rice] to you in the constituency just to win your votes. So now, the NPP thinks the value of your vote value is a cup of Tugyimie [[Low-quality rice]? I am pleading with you that when they bring the Tugyimie [[Low-quality rice] please take it, cook and eat it. But on Tuesday, tell them that your voting power cannot be influenced by a cup of rice. The voting day is Tuesday. Please come out in your numbers and vote for Kwasi Amankwaa devoid of violence.”

“Kwasi Amankwa is number 2 on the ballot paper. I’m confident that something will happen in Kumawu on Tuesday. We have to change things and change the NPP,” he noted.

The NPP’s candidate, Ernest Yaw Anim, is number one on the ballot paper; the NDC’s candidate, Kwasi Amankwaa, takes the second spot, while the third and fourth positions are for two independent candidates who bear the same name, Kwaku Duah.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, has rejected claims that the construction of the Kumawu roads is intended to win votes in the impending by-election.

He said procurement for the construction of the Kumawu internal and other roads in the constituency was made long before the demise of the former MP, Philip Atta Basoah.

“Basoah’s passing is only a coincidence, it is unfortunate and regrettable, but everything will be done to honour his name posthumously,” the Minister told the media after inspecting the progress of work on the Kumawu roads.

Mr Amoako-Atta said the ongoing works were not limited to only Kumawu but also Juaben, Effiduase and Asokore which were not in the Kumawu Constituency.

“Are people of Juaben, Effiduase, and Asokore part of Kumawu Constituency or are they going to take part in the selection of the next MP for Kumawu?” he asked.

“When the late MP was alive, he had on two occasions gone to the Paramount Chief to inform him about plans to commence the project,” Mr Amoako-Atta claimed.