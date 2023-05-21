Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has challenged popular Afrobeat singer Davido to invest in his wife, Chioma.

Speaking on the type of investment suitable for his wife, Uche advised Davido to make Chioma a global brand for cooking.

The actor, who described Davido as one of the biggest African singers, said he is capable of building his wife a World class restaurant.

He wrote; “Dear David, my Chioma is now your wife, invest in her career by building her a World class restaurant in Lagos with a Branch in the UK. It is long overdue, you are one of the Biggest African singers.

“Why CHIOMA no fit be the Biggest CHEF in Africa? If you open a Magnificent Restaurant for her in Lagos, fly your Friends, Chris Brown, and other American stars to Lagos just to eat at her Restaurant.

“Please, why doesn’t she make an International headline as Africa’s biggest Chef? You already have a Global brand, why don’t you make my CHIOM CHIOM a Global brand for Cooking too?”