The Black Princesses of Ghana got off to a flying start in the WAFU Zone B Women’s Cup of Nations following their emphatic win over Benin on Saturday, May 20.

Ghana played the first game of the competition at the Baba Yara Stadium with head coach Yusif Basigi parading a star-studded team against Benin.

The Hasaacas Ladies gaffer named an unchanged starting lineup from the team’s last friendly game against Niger in midweek with Maafia Nyame, Faiza Seidu and Helen Alormenu leading the line while Stella Nyamekye pulled the strings in midfield.

The Black Princesses took control from the start of the game and should have taken the lead in the early minutes of the game. However, they failed to convert the chances that came their way.

Maafia Nyame had other ideas 35 minutes into the game. She ended up on the receiving end of Comfort Yeboah’s cross before blasting the ball into the net to give Ghana the lead.

Stella Nyame should have scored the second immediately but her effort from outside the box was saved by the Benin goalkeeper as they score line remained heading into the break.

The Princesses continued their dominance in the game after the recess and were rewarded in the 61st minute when substitute Mary Amponsah latched onto a pass from Helen Alormenu to double the lead for Ghana.

There was no stopping Stella Nyamekye this time around from a free-kick close to the box as she sent her effort straight into goal to make it three and wrap up victory for the hosts.

With three goals scored, Ghana managed the game well and walked away with all three points from the Baba Yara Stadium sending them top of Group A.

Stella Nyamekye was named the Woman of the Match at the end of the opening game.

The Black Princesses will face Ivory Coast in their next game next week.