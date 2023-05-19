National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, has expressed optimism in his party’s chances, predicting an 80% victory for the NPP’s parliamentary candidate, Ernest Yaw Anim.

He stated, “Kumawu is our seat. We’re just protecting it. We will win by 80%,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Friday.

Addressing circulating rumours, Nana B refuted claims of the NPP distributing rice to constituents, emphasising that their campaign had been conducted smoothly and in good faith.

He also announced that the final rally would take place on Sunday, May 21, 2023, following the funeral of the late Kumawu MP, Philip Basoah, which is scheduled for Saturday, May 20, 2023.

With the Kumawu by-election set for May 23, 2023, the NPP remains confident in their ability to retain the seat and continue serving the constituency.