Black Stars goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, has been adjudged the Best Goalkeeper of the Season in the 2022/23 Swiss Super League.

The St. Gallen first-choice goalkeeper was voted the best in his position by the Swiss Association of Football Players, the Switzerland branch of FIFPro.

Ati-Zigi has been a key figure for the Swiss-based club St. Gallen this season, playing in 30 league games and keeping three clean sheets.

He has faced 146 shots in those 30 games he has played, saving 103 of them (the most in the league), giving him a 70 per cent save rate as he conceded 44 goals, letting in 1.5 goals per game.

The former Red Bull Salzburg goalkeeper makes 3.5 saves per 90 minutes.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was also named the Best Player in the Swiss Super League in the first half of the season.

He has been Ghana’s number-one goalkeeper since Joseph Wollacott picked up an injury on the World Cup eve.

He was in the post for Ghana’s three group phase games in Qatar.

Below is the SAFP Golden 11 of the 2022-23 campaign: