Partly cloudy weather conditions are expected over the country with cases of thunderstorm and rains over parts of the coastal sector.

Thunderstorms and rains will be observed over the coast of Ghana later in the day.

However, early morning mist will form over forested and mountainous areas of the southern half.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Pockets of rain will be experienced this morning within the Central and Western regions.

Bright and sunny conditions are anticipated for most parts of the country as the day unfolds. Thunderstorms are expected later in the day within the middle sector. — Ghana Meteo. Agency (@GhanaMet) May 19, 2023

ALSO READ: