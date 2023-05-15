Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, holds the record as the only MP to have gone unopposed four times in a parliamentary primary under the 4th republican Constitution.

The former Minority Leader went unopposed in the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) last delegates’ congress of the party that selected presidential and parliamentary candidates for the December 7, 2024, general election.

The Tamale South constituency under the leadership of Mr Iddrisu secured 100 per cent votes for former President John Mahama.

With a delegate population of 2,068, all of them voted for the former President and fully endorsed Mr Iddrisu to go for the sixth term.

Speaking to the delegates before the nationwide parliamentary and presidential primaries, the former Minority Leader said the former President is the only candidate with the capacity to lead the party to victory.

“Probably without prejudice to the voting rights of delegates, it may appear unanimous in the constituency in the choice of the flagbearer.

“You know the chosen one. It is his time. It is his time to end his [Nana Akufo-Addo’s] governance and end the sufferings of Ghanaians,” he urged the delegates.

After being a student leader for years during his tertiary education, Mr Iddrisu transitioned into mainstream national politics and rose to become the National Youth Organiser for the National Democratic Congress in 2002.

He held that position for eight years even whilst he was the Minister of Communications until stepping down in 2010.

He first stood for MP in the 2004 parliamentary election in the then-newly formed Tamale South Constituency.

He served as the Ranking Member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Communications and also the Minority Spokesman on Communications in the Fourth Parliament when the NDC was in opposition.

He retained his seat in the 2008 parliamentary election by gaining 78.2% of the total votes cast. He once again retained his seat in the 2012 parliamentary elections by getting 74.6% of the total votes cast.

Though his party lost the Presidential Elections, he retained his seat in the 2016 elections and was selected to lead the Minority Caucus as the Minority Leader of the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana.

He served as the Minority Leader for NDC in Ghana’s 8th Parliament from January 2017 till January 2023.

He has also held various positions in government, including Minister for Communications under the Mills and Mahama governments as well as Minister for Trade between 2013 and 2014.

He was appointed the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations by President Mahama in July 2014.