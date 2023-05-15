Deputy Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, has said that party leadership is pleased with the outcome of its presidential and parliamentary primaries.

He commended all delegates for contributing to the success of the internal elections.

Mr Gbande stated that the party leadership will be focused on selecting a running mate for its candidate, John Dramani Mahama after his acceptance speech today.

“Today we are going to Tamale for the acceptance of our candidate and then later we will think about a running mate.”

Mr Gbande said he was not surprised that some experienced Members of Parliament (MP) lost their bids because all contenders stood a chance.

He noted that all elected candidates have the capacity to win the seat for the NDC in the 2024 general election.

“We are not worried about the casualties with the parliamentary seats, we are positioned to elect candidates who can win in the 2024 general elections,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

He said he believes in the experience of the party’s longest-serving officer and Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia in deploying strong mechanisms to ensure the NDC’s victory come 2024.

