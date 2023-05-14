Former President John Mahama has been elected flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a landslide victory, he won 98.8 percent of the total votes cast in the party’s presidential primaries held on May 13, 2023.

The former President polled 297,603 whiles his contender, Kojo Bonsu polled 3,181 of the total votes cast representing 1.1 percent.

Director of Electoral Services for the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr. Serebour Quaicoe made the declaration on Sunday May 14,2023.